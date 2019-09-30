  • CBS4On Air

By Jacqueline Quynh
Filed Under:Arvada News

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arvada dad has a reminder for drivers during the busy morning rush hour after his son was hit. He wants them to slow down after his teenage son was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle to school.

The intersection where Scott Valente’s 14-year-old was struck while riding his bicycle on the way to school (credit: CBS)

It happened at 80th and Hoyt the morning of Sept. 26. Scott Valente said his 14-year old son was on his way to school. The teen was not seriously hurt, but the car that hit him left marks on his shoes and bike.

It’s unclear what led to the crash because Valente told CBS4, the driver of a Black SUV, possibly a Lincoln, didn’t stop. However, another driver who saw the crash stopped to make sure the teen was okay.

(credit: Scott Valente)

Valente said he reported the accident to police, and now wants to remind drivers to be careful.

Scott Valente (credit: CBS)

“I hope that it helps somebody who’s approaching an intersection, and there’s a kid crossing and they’re, ‘Oh yeah… that kid is crossing, I got this, I’m going to do the right thing,’” Valente said.

Valente also told CBS4 his son’s birthday is Monday, it another reason he’s glad this didn’t turn out worse and that’s why he wanted to share his story to make sure other kids come home safely.

