  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County News

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a fire burning in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of McDougal Street in Adams County on Monday morning. When crews arrived, they rescued an adult male from the basement of the burning home.

adams county fire mcdougal street house fire

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in Adams County on Sept. 30, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Deputies and firefighters rushed to the home at 2161 McDougal Street at 8:35 a.m. Monday after a 911 call.

The adult male rescued from the basement has been identified as a tenant. The landlord was in the process of evicting the tenant from the home when the tenant allegedly made threats in regard to igniting a fire.

adams county fire mcdougal street house fire

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in Adams County on Sept. 30, 2019. (credit: CBS)

That’s when the fire happened and the landlord escaped the home unharmed. The tenant was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Comments