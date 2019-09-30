Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a fire burning in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of McDougal Street in Adams County on Monday morning. When crews arrived, they rescued an adult male from the basement of the burning home.
Deputies and firefighters rushed to the home at 2161 McDougal Street at 8:35 a.m. Monday after a 911 call.
The adult male rescued from the basement has been identified as a tenant. The landlord was in the process of evicting the tenant from the home when the tenant allegedly made threats in regard to igniting a fire.
That’s when the fire happened and the landlord escaped the home unharmed. The tenant was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
