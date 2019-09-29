Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller reached the century marks for career sacks. The Broncos star linebacker got his 100th at Empower Field at Mile High against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Miller sacked Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in the ___________ quarter for his second sack of the game.He is the 33rd player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks.
Miller is the fourth fastest player to reach 100 sacks. Only three players did it faster: Reggie White, Miller’s former teammate DeMarcus Ware and Bruce Smith.
Miller received his seventh career Pro Bowl election last season and was named a second team All Pro.
