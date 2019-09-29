Comments
(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best cafes near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for a cafe.
The French Press
Topping the list is The French Press. Located at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. in Heather Gardens, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated cafe in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp.
Muse Noraebang and Cafe
Village East’s Muse Noraebang and Cafe, located at 2222 S. Havana St., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the karaoke bar and cafe 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews.
Sudan Cafe
Sudan Cafe, an authentic Ethiopian spot in Dayton Triangle, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10375 E. Iliff Ave. to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
