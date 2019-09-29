Comments
BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Platte Canyon Fire Protection District firefighters responded to Harris Park Shooting Range in Bailey on Sunday. They say target shooters started the fire.
Fire officials thanked the gun owners for staying at the scene and trying to put the fire out.
The fire only grew to about 1/4 acre.
Firefighters warned of high fire danger with dry and warm conditions.
