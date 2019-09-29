SANTA FE, N.M. (AP/CBS4) — Authorities continue to search for a small plane that might have crashed in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe. Authorities have not identified the two people aboard the single-engine, four-seater plane that disappeared after a refueling stop.
They say the pilot and passenger were both from Colorado. The missing plane is based at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, according to FAA records.
The missing plane was registered to American Aircraft Brokers, LLC, of Englewood on June 24 of this year, per FAA records.
New Mexico State Police say the plane took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday and air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft 12 minutes later.
State Police say the plane’s emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro and that’s the aircraft’s last known location.
The air and ground search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.
