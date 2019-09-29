



On Saturday, students and parents at Parker Core Knowledge Charter School raised money in honor of a cyclist killed in a hit and run over the summer.

The idea started with eighth grader, Skyler Stewart, who was personally touched by Chuck Vogel’s death.

“He was my grandparents’ neighbor and he lived right across the street from the school,” said Stewart. “So, it was a very sad moment when he died.”

On July 4th, Vogel was hit and killed while riding his bike near Pine drive and Lincoln Avenue. Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies later arrested and charged Preston James Dorris in connection to the hit and run.

Following Vogel’s death, Stewart joined the community at a ghost bike dedication in front of Parker Core Knowledge. Stewart said he wanted to do more, so on the first day of school he went to the principal with an idea.

“A few weeks later she called me down to her office and we just talked about ideas that we could do,” Stewart said.

The first idea was to have students pay to not wear their uniforms for a day. On Thursday, the school followed through with the “dress-down day.”

The other idea was to have students donate a dollar to challenge their teachers to goofy tasks at the annual Fall Festival held on the school grounds. On Saturday, the challenges included hula-hooping, egg races, and planking.

All of the money raised will be donated to Bicycle Colorado, a cycling advocacy group.

“It is impressive that an 8th grader would feel that compassionate to want to move and get something organized and help somebody out and we do this in honor of Chuck Vogel,” said Teri Alpin, School Director at Parker Core Knowledge.

As of Saturday night, the final tally was around $1,200. It’s money Stewart hopes will help keep other cyclists safe.

“I just think that we should have stricter bike laws, like staying away from bikers on streets so that more people won’t die while bicycling,” He said.

Vogel’s family was not able to attend the Fall Festival, according to the school.