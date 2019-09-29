  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to terms with 22-year-old Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract. Rantanen will count $9.25 million against the salary cap. He’s one of the final restricted free agents to sign a contract.

Mikko Rantanen during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 15, 2019. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“Signing Mikko to a long-term deal has been a priority, and we are excited to have him under contract for the next six years. Mikko has established himself as one of the premier young wingers in the NHL and is a big part of our core group. We look forward to having him back with the team as we get ready to start the season,” said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season. Rantanen has 209 points in 239 NHL games.

He is now entering what will be his fourth full NHL season in 2019-20.

