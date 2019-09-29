Comments
MEREDITH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Granite Lake Fire has burned 113 acres in the Hunter Fryingpan Wilderness. The fire is burning about 13 miles southeast of Meredith in Pitkin County.
The sheriff’s office says smoke can be seen from Aspen and Basalt.
New infrared imaging shows the fire grew substantially. Fire officials say the fire was first detected on Sept. 21, but dry, windy weather increased fire activity.
They say the fire is in a remote area and is not threatening structures.
Details from Inciweb state the fire started naturally, but further details about the cause were not released.
