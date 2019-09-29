GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested three men in Grand Junction after they say the suspects were involved in a crime spree. Police received two reports of armed robberies early Saturday morning.
The first report was at a convenience store on North Avenue. The victim told police the three men wore dark clothing and robbed the store at gunpoint. They left with a cash drawer, police say.
About 15 minutes later, police responded to a gas station on 29 1/2 Road.
Police later found and caught Antonio Mack, 19, Isaiah Medina, 19, and Jonathan Melton, 19. Medina and Melton are from Aurora, and Mack is from Clifton.
Mugshots for Melton and Mack have not been provided.
All three face numerous charges including aggravated robbery and felony menacing.
