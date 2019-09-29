



Colorado has a huge cycling community. Sharing the sport with people who are visually impaired is a goal for Eyecycle Colorado. Susan Gengler is in that group and needs a lot of help getting her bike ready before a ride, but no one minds giving a helping hand.

“Everybody helps each other. The captains do most of the work, but us pilots we try to help however we can,” said Susan.

Every two weeks they get together and ride tandem bikes. The Vice President of Eyecycle Colorado, Nathan Elder says, “We’ve done triple bypass and sometimes we do easy Sunday cruises along South Platte and go have a beer afterwards.”

Sunday was one of those easy days. Five bikes took a cruise from downtown Littleton then around Chatfield Reservoir and back. Susan cherishes everything about it.

“It’s freedom to ride a bike, to be out in nature to get good exercise, to have great conversation with your captain, to feel the breeze like we just felt, the birds, just everything.”

In Eyecycle Colorado sighted riders or captains lead blind or visually-impaired riders called pilots on rides. That way the visually-impaired can experience our state and keep themselves healthy.

Susan says, “When you’re on the tandem bike you’re exercising both your mind and your body. Yeah it’s good.”

Susan has been riding for eight years and doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon. She just hopes more sighted volunteers will sign up to ride so more visually-impaired people will get enjoy the thrill of cycling in Colorado and make new friends.

“It’s just a great way to just meet a wide variety of great people,” Susan said.

If you would like more info on the program or want to help visit http://eyecyclecolorado.org/donations/