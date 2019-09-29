Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Passengers on board a United Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando were surprised when the plane had to turn around and land at Denver International Airport. The plane suffered a mechanical issue in one of its engines Sunday morning.
A passenger on board another plane next to the United Airlines jet shared a picture of the damage. It appears some of the steel covering came off exposing machinery underneath.
It’s not clear what caused the engine cover to peel back.
No one was hurt. Passengers deplaned normally and boarded another plane to get to Orlando.
