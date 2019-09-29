DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is in for a windy stretch of weather over the next 48 hours as a large storm system moves slowly across Montana and Wyoming. Ahead of the storm it will be unusually warm, but as it moves to our northeast, a cold front will bring much cooler air into the state by Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has placed a large part of central and eastern Colorado under a Red Flag Warning for both Sunday and Monday where fire weather will reach critical levels. That means if a new fire starts it could spread quickly. Wind gusts between 40-60 mph will be possible both days.
After such a warm stretch of weather in Denver we’ll see a true taste of fall conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. Right now it looks like if there is any snow it would be confined to places at or above 8,000 feet. It also doesn’t look like it would amount to much. The storm system is a little too far north to produce any significant precipitation in Colorado.
