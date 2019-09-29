



Parks across the Denver metro area are seeing infrastructure improvements because of a bond that was approved by voters in 2017. Robinson Park in the Hilltop neighborhood is next to see some upgrades, and neighbors who use the park are being asked to help with the redesign.

“It’s been a mainstay in our lives for almost five years,” explained Jonathon Stemmler. “It gets a lot of use, a lot of use.”

The playground and basketball court at Robinson Park are currently being redesigned, and Denver Parks and Recreation are asking the community to provide input on changes they would like to see.

The survey is online through Oct. 9.

“I think it would be nice to see some new stuff,” explained Caroline Gutterson, who takes her son to the park every day. “It’s great they are letting people help with ideas, and have a say.”

The upgrades are part of the Elevate Denver Bond, approved by voters in 2017 to make infrastructure improvements across the city. It’s a 10-year, $937 million general obligation bond, that aims to make Denver more accessible through 500 different projects.

Neighbors can go online and help city leaders choose what type of changes Robison Park could see. Ideas range from state of the art equipment, to picnic tables and even improved park lighting.

Gutterson told CBS4 she would like to see the playground be more accessible for kids with disabilities, and have new equipment that allows children to learn and grow.

“There is equipment that challenges kids to balance or move differently,” she explained.

An open house will also be held for the neighborhood on Nov. 19 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Carson Elementary School.

LINK: Robinson Park Survey