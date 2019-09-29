Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police spotted a bull elk roaming around the northwest part of the city on Saturday morning.
Several hours later, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught the animal and returned him to his natural habitat.
Experts remind the public bull
