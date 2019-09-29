DENVER, CO – In an effort to unify the Americas to make positive change, the Biennial of the Americas was hosted in Denver. The event brought together leaders from the western hemisphere, and the community, together to discuss current issues that impact the world.

As part of the event, the Cosmico took place Saturday night. The event may have appeared to be a free music-festival with food and dancing. However, the party was part of the biennial and carried a message of its own.

The stage for the performers, positioned just east of the Denver City and County building, was designed to look like a large jaguar. The stage, named “Jaguara,” was a symbol of the importance of preserving the Amazon jungle. Many say the Amazon serves as the lungs of the world.

“The Amazon Jungle is our most vital resource in our hemisphere, and it needs all of our attention,” said Erin Trapp, Executive Director of the Biennial of the Americas. “Denver is the perfect place to host the Biennial of The Americas. We are the geographical center of the hemisphere.”

CBS4 Denver was a proud sponsor of the event.

Some event attendees, and those passionate about the discussed topics, said the event was a great way to bring people together to have fun, while also supporting positive change.

“Denver is so special, because it is very multicultural,” said Maria Aguilar, an attendee. “This event is so important, because it allows us to gather and share ideas. When people gather with an idea, with passion, we can make changes in the world.”

The Biennial of The Americas will return to Denver in 2021. Trapp said attendees can expect it to be bigger and better in two years.