DENVER (CBS4)– Science, technology, engineering and math are the focus of Colorado’s Energy Day Festival. The festival was on Saturday at East High School in Denver.
CBS4’s Weather Lab was on display as part of a mission to spark students’ interest for a future in STEM.
Exhibits include hands-on demonstrations to see how an energy process works, small and large-scale installations for students to observe and interact.
“This year we will be featuring some really great exhibits from a hydrogen cell-fuel powered boat designed by students at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College to a Denver School of Science and Technology student-designed robot that collects ocean plastic and riverbed debris,” says Andrew Browning of Consumer Energy Education Foundation, host of the event, in a statement.
Exhibitors and Featured Projects & Activities this year include:
• Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (DMLK) Early College (Green Valley Ranch) middle and high school students’ Hydrogen-Cell Fuel Powered Boat and Zero-Gravity Washing Machine
• DMLK Girls Robotic Team
• Denver’s School of Science & Technology’s (Stapleton) Spybot’s B.E.S.T Robotics team ocean-plastics and off-the-grid robots.
• Museum of Nature & Science Rocket Launch for elementary-age kids
• NREL’s Escape Room
• Vestas Wind Systems’ Interactive Displays
• Crestone Peak Resources & St. Vrain Valley School District’s Mobile Lab
LINK: Colorado’s Energy Day
