Platt Park’s Corvus Coffee Roasters, located at 1740 S. Broadway, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee shop 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews.
Stem Ciders
Stem Ciders, located at 2811 Walnut St., Suite 150 in Five Points, is the highest rated cider destination in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp.
C Squared Ciders
Next up is Five Points’ C Squared Ciders, situated at 2875 Blake St. With four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the cidery has proven to be a local favorite.
First Draft Taproom & Kitchen
Five Points’ First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, located at 1309 26th St., is another excellent choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and cidery, which offers kombucha, brewed libations and gastropub fare, 4.5 stars out of 409 reviews.
Tattered Cover Book Store
Topping this list is Tattered Cover Book Store. Located at 1628 16th St. in LoDo, the bookstore with popular cafe is the highest rated bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 482 reviews on Yelp.
West Side Books
Next up is West Highland’s West Side Books, situated at 3434 W. 32nd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the book emporium has proven to be a local favorite.
Gallagher Books
Finally, Platt Park’s Gallagher Books, located on Historic Antique Row, 1454 South Broadway, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore five stars out of 14 reviews.
