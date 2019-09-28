



– Celebrating the fall equinox goes back millennia. Back in ancient times, humans tracked the sun’s path and used their knowledge to schedule plantings and festivals. Nowadays, the equinox ushers in the cozy comforts of fall.

In the spirit of the changing season, Hoodline — using Yelp data and our own methodology — presents this roundup of the top establishments in Denver to get the most out of the first day of autumn.

QuinceEssential Coffee House

Topping the list is QuinceEssential Coffee House. Located at 1447 Quince St. near East Colfax, the cafe to score coffee, tea and more is the highest-rated coffee shop in Denver, boasting five stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.

Corvus Coffee Roasters

Platt Park’s Corvus Coffee Roasters, located at 1740 S. Broadway, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee shop 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews. Stem Ciders Stem Ciders, located at 2811 Walnut St., Suite 150 in Five Points, is the highest rated cider destination in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp. C Squared Ciders Next up is Five Points’ C Squared Ciders, situated at 2875 Blake St. With four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the cidery has proven to be a local favorite. First Draft Taproom & Kitchen Five Points’ First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, located at 1309 26th St., is another excellent choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and cidery, which offers kombucha, brewed libations and gastropub fare, 4.5 stars out of 409 reviews. Tattered Cover Book Store Topping this list is Tattered Cover Book Store. Located at 1628 16th St. in LoDo, the bookstore with popular cafe is the highest rated bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 482 reviews on Yelp. West Side Books Next up is West Highland’s West Side Books, situated at 3434 W. 32nd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the book emporium has proven to be a local favorite. Gallagher Books Finally, Platt Park’s Gallagher Books, located on Historic Antique Row, 1454 South Broadway, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore five stars out of 14 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.