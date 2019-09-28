



— A judge has asked U.S. biologists to explain part of a determination that a trout native to Colorado and New Mexico doesn’t merit an endangered species listing. But U.S. District Court Senior Judge Marcia S. Krieger found that a 2014 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service not to list the Rio Grande cutthroat trout was otherwise sound.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the agency after it changed course from a 2008 finding that the trout merited protection.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Krieger vacated part of the 2014 decision. She ordered the agency to explain why it considers isolated trout populations of less than 2,500 to be stable.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released this statement to CBS4: The court’s decision will have no effect on the long-term conservation work that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing for the Rio Grande cutthroat trout. CPW has been working to restore the fish to mountain streams for more than 20 years.

We are gratified that the court recognized the importance and effectiveness of the Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout Conservation Agreement led by CPW and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The Rio Grande Cutthroat Conservation Team estimates that the Rio Grande cutthroat now occupies 11 percent of its historic range. Including a variety of waters, there are 44 conservation populations in Colorado and 89 conservation populations in New Mexico.

The Rio Grande cutthroat was the first North American trout to be recorded by Spanish explorers centuries ago.

