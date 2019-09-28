Comments
MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire started burning near Meeker on Saturday afternoon. The fire, called the Jordan Fire, has burned an estimated 100 acres about 10 miles northwest of Meeker.
Crews are attacking the fire by air with two single engine air tankers. There is one type one crew on scene with a hot shot crew en route.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Pre-evacuation notices have been sent to the Strawberry Creek neighborhood and all residents on County Road 7 between mile markers 5 and 7.
Crews from BLM, Meeker Fire Department and several Rio Blanco Deputies have responded.
