  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Homeless Sweep

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Works crews executed a homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Friday. The City of Denver reached a settlement last week with a group of people experiencing homelessness.

Homeless camp cleanup denver

The homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Sept. 27, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Part of the settlement requires seven days notice before a cleanup can happen. That week deadline happened on Sept. 27.

Homeless camp cleanup denver

The homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Sept. 27, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The people who were part of the homeless camp ended up moving one block away from the original camp.

Homeless camp cleanup denver

The homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Sept. 27, 2019. (credit: CBS)

If the city wants to cleanup that area, another seven days notice must be given.

Homeless camp cleanup denver

The homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Sept. 27, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Comments