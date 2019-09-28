Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Works crews executed a homeless camp cleanup at 21st and California on Friday. The City of Denver reached a settlement last week with a group of people experiencing homelessness.
Part of the settlement requires seven days notice before a cleanup can happen. That week deadline happened on Sept. 27.
The people who were part of the homeless camp ended up moving one block away from the original camp.
If the city wants to cleanup that area, another seven days notice must be given.
