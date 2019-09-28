DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will end the month of September with a stretch of very warm, windy weather. But it should be dry for the state with the exception of a small chance for isolated showers over the higher terrain.
An unusually large and strong storm system sitting to our northwest will bring record snow and cold to some parts of Montana and Idaho. Meanwhile here in Colorado we will feel a ton of wind energy because of our close proximity to that weather system.
The wind will combine with unusually warm weather, especially on Sunday, to drive our fire danger to extreme levels. The National Weather Service has already issued a Red Flag Warning for a large part of the state on Sunday, and a Fire Weather Watch for Monday.
Looking ahead to the first few days of October a strong cold front will move into the state by Tuesday knocking our temperatures from 15 degrees above normal to 15 degrees below normal. There could be some rain and snow showers too, but right not, it doesn’t look like a big deal.
You must log in to post a comment.