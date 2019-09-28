  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Wildfires, Decker Fire, Salida News


SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– More resources were ordered to fight the Decker Fire burning nine miles south of Salida. The wildfire grew to more than 1,370 acres on Saturday.

Decker Fire colorado wildfires salida

Decker Fire is burning 9 miles south of Salida (credit: CBS)

Crews will begin assisting homeowners with fuel mitigation in the Bear Creek neighborhood. That includes cutting branches, trimming vegetation and installing temporary sprinkler systems.

Several fire engines will be on patrol in the neighborhood. Crews hope the precautionary measures will create a more defensible space in the neighborhood.

Lightning caused the fire on Sept. 8. There are no evacuations or closures.

On Sunday, drier air is forecasted to move into the region which could lead to critical fire weather conditions.

