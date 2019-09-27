Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who died while hiking the Manitou Incline on Thursday has been identified as Thomas Holmes. The cause of death for the 63-year-old victim has not been released.
The popular trail located west of Colorado Springs was closed for several hours on Thursday while search and rescue crews, along with paramedics, were on the trail.
Authorities do not believe Holmes’ death is suspicious in nature.
