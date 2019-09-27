  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manitou Incline, Manitou Springs News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who died while hiking the Manitou Incline on Thursday has been identified as Thomas Holmes. The cause of death for the 63-year-old victim has not been released.

The Manitou Incline (credit: CBS)


The popular trail located west of Colorado Springs was closed for several hours on Thursday while search and rescue crews, along with paramedics, were on the trail.

Authorities do not believe Holmes’ death is suspicious in nature.

Comments