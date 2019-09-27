  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death by police in Lakewood. Lakewood Police Cmdr. Mark Reeves says 57-year-old Scott Johnson, of Littleton, was shot when he drew a handgun as officers tried to break up an argument between him and a woman in front of the police station on Sept. 20.

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Johnson died at a hospital. The woman was not injured.

Lakewood police involved in a shooting (credit: CBS)

Police say the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team. No other information was released.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments