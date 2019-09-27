



– Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz announced his retirement Friday night in a post on the department’s Facebook page. Metz plans to step down at the end of the year and has not named his replacement.

“After weeks of soul searching and getting through a successfully unified and pride-filled weekend of addressing protests in our city, I felt this was the optimal time to notify city management of my decision to retire,” stated Metz.

Metz said the decision to retire was incredibly difficult. Moving forward, he said he plans to work with his wife at Code-4 Counseling to provide wellness training to first responders.

“As in any law enforcement agency you have your ups and downs. You have laughter and tears,” stated Metz. “But, I can honestly say that through all the challenges, I’ve never been more proud to be part of an organization of women and men, sworn and career service, who are incredibly dedicated to serving this great city.”

Metz was named police chief in 2015 after serving 31 years with the Seattle Police Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute, and the Senior Management Institute for Police hosted by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

After he retires, Metz will also work with Colorado State University to create online training and other opportunities for first responders. He plans to enroll at CSU to complete a Masters Degree in Counseling for first responders and military members.

In his Facebook post, Metz said he will continue to work with the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation to provide assistance to law enforcement agencies and the families of fallen officers. Metz also thanked Aurora City Management and City Council for their support during his time as Chief.

“As I prepare to leave, I ask that you take good care of my APD. Please make sure that every employee, sworn and civilian, are provided the best equipment, training, salaries and benefits deserving of such professionals,” stated Metz.