DENVER (CBS4)– Friday was a big day for students at Denver’s McKinley-Thatcher Elementary School as they celebrated $5 million worth of improvements. Part of that includes new classrooms like an art studio and a STEM lab.
“We’ve been working for several years now to really re-envision what our school means for our community. We worked with a lot of community partners a few years ago to develop a new mission and vision for the school. We really focused on 21st century learning and giving kids access to more rigorous learning, problem solving and creativity so we’re really excited to have a space that matches our vision,” said McKinley-Thatcher Principal Sonia Geerdes.
The 2016 bond initiative helped pay for the project. The work also included some fundamental repairs to the 42-year-old school like a new boiler.
