DENVER(CBS)- An end of the week cold front pushed through eastern Colorado early Friday morning setting the stage for a cooler kick-off to the weekend. Be prepared for a cooler day with windy conditions kicking it up from time to time.

The biggest change this front will be bringing in is about a 15 to 20 degree cool down from Thursday afternoon highs. Thursday’s high in Denver actually made it to 89 degrees! That’s just one from tying the record of 90. We are looking at highs in the low to mid 70s for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado. The normal high in Denver at this point of the month is 74 degrees. And it looks like we will be quite close to that number.

The weather change is oozing in in to parts. Cooler air initially early on in the day for Friday. Followed by more moisture behind the front. Enough to get a few isolated showers and thunderstorms going over the mountains and eastern plains.

Behind the Friday Front there will be gusty winds from time to time from Friday through Sunday. The weekend will be split with the constant being gusty winds. Denver and our surrounding suburbs are looking at 70s on Saturday. With a mix of mid 70s to low 80s expected on Sunday.

If you are going to the Broncos game on Sunday it will be a warm and windy affair!

Have a wonderful weekend!