(CBS4) — After months of requests from the Colorado Springs Police Department, an officer who was shot in the line of duty got a visit from one of his favorite celebrities. WWE superstar John Cena visited Officer Cem Duzel, who is recovering at his family home in Suffolk County, New York.

“Remember all those posts of a John Cena figurine showing up around the police station, encouraging the WWE star to visit Officer Duzel in person? Well, it finally happened!” the police station wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Cena posed with Duzel and his family and even sported at “4901 Warrior On” t-shirt. 4901 was Duzel’s badge number.

“Thank you to everyone in our community who helped make this happen for Officer Duzel, and thank you to John Cena for supporting our hero along his journey! We are amazed, humbled, and beyond thankful,” the police department wrote.

Officer Duzel was gravely wounded in a shootout on Aug. 2, 2018, and spent months recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood.

Duzel is a huge fan of WWE superstar John Cena.

In March, Cena shared a personal message encouraging Duzel to “never give up.”

“I think your journey and your perseverance and strength has been amazing. I wanted to send you a personal message of thank you. Thank you for putting your story and your message on the internet. And moreover, thank you for involving me in whatever capacity whether it’s a punching bag or a form of inspiration, ” Cena said.