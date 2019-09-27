DENVER (CBS4) — U.S. Marshals in Denver arrested a man accused of murdering another man he reportedly connected with on a dating app. David Sisk, 33. is suspected in the death of John White, 28, who was found dead on Sept. 6 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. White was found dead under his bed, which had been set on fire, The Oklahoman reported.
Investigators tracked Sisk to a McDonald’s on Colorado Boulevard on Friday.
Earlier in the investigation, the Oklahoma City Police Department released security video from a motel in the northeast part of the city, where the suspect checked in shortly after the homicide.
“Thanks to our awesome citizens, the suspect was identified, and an arrest warrant was issued two days ago for 33-year old David Sisk,” the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Investigators received information regarding Sisk’s whereabouts, and we just received word that the U.S. Marshals located and arrested Sisk in Denver today.”
Police said Sisk will be extradited back to Oklahoma County.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped to get this suspect identified and in custody!” police said.
U.S Marshals in Denver reportedly arrested Sisk without any trouble.
