Cool Colors of Autumn Fall Charity Car Show

Location:
Kaiser Permanente
9285 Hepburn St
Highlands Ranch CO. 80129

Date: Sunday September 29th 2019
Time: 10AM to 2PM

Registration the day of show.
All donations from registrations benefit VFW.
Registration fee – donation.
The VFW is a non profit service organization that focuses on: Suicide awareness and prevention, assisting Veterans with employment and housing for the homeless.

Please contact Ron Latine for any questions 720.201.7007

