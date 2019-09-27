Cool Colors of Autumn Fall Charity Car Show

Comments
Location:
Date: Sunday September 29th 2019
Registration the day of show.
Location:
Kaiser Permanente
9285 Hepburn St
Highlands Ranch CO. 80129
Time: 10AM to 2PM
All donations from registrations benefit VFW.
Registration fee – donation.
The VFW is a non profit service organization that focuses on: Suicide awareness and prevention, assisting Veterans with employment and housing for the homeless.
Please contact Ron Latine for any questions 720.201.7007
