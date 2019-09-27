BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some Colorado Skies Academy 8th graders took flight on Friday as part of their lesson plan. It was a crisp, cool morning in Boulder when they left their classroom behind and got up in the air.

“It was really cool,” said Hannah Najem who just took a flight.

Josh Sampson who also got an aerial tour of the city said, “You could see everything, it was really pretty.”

While autumn high above Boulder is a nice view, these two middle school students from Colorado Skies Academy weren’t up there sightseeing, they were studying.

“It was really, really cool. Like, you got to see how it works,” said Hannah.

Hannah is an 8th grader and says they’ve been learning the physics behind gliders and how to fly them for a while now, but getting out into the field and actually seeing theory in practice is pretty cool.

“You do learn the concepts in class and then once you see it in real life it’s like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually happening,” said Hannah.

That’s why her parents enrolled her in this school, to nurture her interest in aerospace while she learns her fundamentals.

“She always has been interested in flights and planes,” said Hannah’s father Rafik Najem.

Rafik watched his daughter board a glider with a pilot and take off.

All the while playing it cool, “I wasn’t nervous or anything.”

When Hannah lands her smile is un-containable. It’s hard to hide the joy she and her dad get when Hannah explores her passion.

“It’s great. I don’t know how to describe it to be honest with you. I love to see her smile and do what she loves to do,” said Rafik.

In addition to learning about flight and airplanes at Colorado Flight Academy, the students will also get to become glider pilots when they turn 14.