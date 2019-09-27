DENVER (CBS4) – “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish will perform at Denver’s Pepsi Center in 2020. Tickets for the April 3 concert go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4 at noon MDT.
Ticketmaster advises logging in 10 minutes before the sale begins to sign in — and making sure your payment information is current to avoid delays at checkout.
The “Verified Fan Presale” begins Oct. 3 at 9:59 p.m. MT. Register as a Verified Fan by clicking here.
North America: Verified Fan registration is now open until 11:59pm ET on 9/30. Sign up for Verified Fan to get early access to tickets for Billie’s North American tour dates on Thursday at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday 10/4. https://t.co/6ozTjNIcxe pic.twitter.com/sEs1kfW477
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 27, 2019
“Billie Eilish is hitting the road with shows across the U.S. and Canada and wants to make sure her fans, not resellers or bots, have the best chance to get tickets,” the Tickemaster website states.
The “Where Do We Go?” World Tour starts March 9 in Miami and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Los Angeles.
You must log in to post a comment.