DENVER (CBS4) – “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish will perform at Denver’s Pepsi Center in 2020. Tickets for the April 3 concert go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4 at noon MDT.

Billie Eilish performs on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ticketmaster advises logging in 10 minutes before the sale begins to sign in — and making sure your payment information is current to avoid delays at checkout.

The “Verified Fan Presale” begins Oct. 3 at 9:59 p.m. MT. Register as a Verified Fan by clicking here.

“Billie Eilish is hitting the road with shows across the U.S. and Canada and wants to make sure her fans, not resellers or bots, have the best chance to get tickets,” the Tickemaster website states.

The “Where Do We Go?” World Tour starts March 9 in Miami and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Los Angeles.

 

