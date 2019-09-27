



– On Friday, the family of Amanda Hill, killed by a driver who was high, dedicated a memorial sign in her honor. New figures show traffic deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana have more than doubled since recreational pot was legalized.

According to the high intensity drug trafficking area study, it equates to one person killed every three days involving the use of marijuana.

Amanda, 24, died in June 2018 after being hit head-on by a high driver just north of Castle Rock while driving from her parents’ home.

On Friday, Amanda’s family, along with members of the Arapahoe County and Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, gathered to dedicate a sign in her name along Crowfoot Valley Road outside Castle Rock.

“This sign we hope is a reminder of the beautiful life that was lost,” said Amanda’s mother Denise Hill.

“Her life was cut way too short… it’s totally senseless,” said Amanda’s father Ed.

Francisco Alexi Sanchez, 20, had low levels of pot in his system. His car swerved on Crowfoot Valley road causing a four car accident. He was convicted of driving while impaired and vehicular homicide and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Denise Hill told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I had concerns about marijuana being passed because we are not marijuana supporters in general.”

“I certainly didn’t vote for it, but it’s here and I certainly want people to think twice and save your own life,” said Ed.

Amanda was a veterinary technician who loved animals.

At the sign dedication, doves were released in her memory.