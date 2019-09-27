(CBS4) – Fall has officially begun and that means Maize in the City is open for the season. Head to Thornton Saturday for opening day. Get lost in a 20-acre corn field maze, and enjoy other free family activities. Tickets for the maze are $12 for adults, $9 for kids, and kids 4 and under are free.
maizeinthecity.com
Saturday is National Public Lands Day! To celebrate, the National Park Service is opening all national parks to the public for free. Enjoy a free day at one of Colorado’s national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park. Celebrate the connection between people and our state’s open spaces.
https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm
Head to the Shops at Northfield Stapleton Saturday for one of Colorado’s original urban markets. Gear up for a day full of Colorado’s most creative craft vendors, food trucks, and live music at The Big Wonderful.” Admission is free.
https://www.thebigwonderful.com/
The Arvada Center presents “Bright Star.” The bluegrass musical, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s. The show runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $59.
https://arvadacenter.org/bright-star
