By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Officer-Involved Shooting, Westminster News, Westminster Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police responded to a domestic violence case Thursday morning and were forced to shoot a suspect. It happened at 71st Avenue and Hooker Street at approximately 9:30 a.m., close to RTD’s Westminster Station.

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Westminster on Sept. 26, 2019.

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Westminster on Sept. 26, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Police got a call from a woman that her partner had stolen a handgun from her and was making threats against her. Officers got to the scene, where they found the male suspect dragging the victim from her apartment complex at gunpoint. The officers fired and hit the suspect.

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Westminster on Sept. 26, 2019.

(credit: CBS)

No suspect condition is available at this moment, though it is known he was taken to the hospital. The victim was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained during the incident. She was not shot.

The 17th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure.

Ben Warwick

