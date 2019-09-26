ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Von Miller was not in a talkative mood on Thursday. The often outgoing Broncos linebacker didn’t take any question from the media during his weekly press conference, instead making a short opening statement and then walking off the podium and back into the Broncos locker room.
Here is Von Miller’s entire press conference from today.
Makes a statement and then takes off before fielding any questions.#4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/XuGwoeEocD
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 26, 2019
“Got a great week of preparation. Got a great teammates and great coaches. I’m excited about the opportunity this week against the Jaguars. Got a great gameplan in. I’m excited to play,” was all Miller said before waving to the media.
Miller and the Broncos are 0-3 this season and one of the major storylines has been the lack of sacks and turnovers by the Denver defense.
The Broncos have failed to record a sack or turnover in any game this season and are the only team since 1982, when the sack became an official statistic, to go three straight games without a turnover or a sack.
The Broncos will host the Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25. The game can be seen on CBS4 in the Denver market.
You must log in to post a comment.