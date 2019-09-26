  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Von Miller was not in a talkative mood on Thursday. The often outgoing Broncos linebacker didn’t take any question from the media during his weekly press conference, instead making a short opening statement and then walking off the podium and back into the Broncos locker room.

“Got a great week of preparation. Got a great teammates and great coaches. I’m excited about the opportunity this week against the Jaguars. Got a great gameplan in. I’m excited to play,” was all Miller said before waving to the media.

Von Miller at Broncos headquarters on Thursday

Von Miller at Broncos headquarters on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Miller and the Broncos are 0-3 this season and one of the major storylines has been the lack of sacks and turnovers by the Denver defense.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 9, 2019.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Broncos have failed to record a sack or turnover in any game this season and are the only team since 1982, when the sack became an official statistic, to go three straight games without a turnover or a sack.

The Broncos will host the Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25. The game can be seen on CBS4 in the Denver market.

