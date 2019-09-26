DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map we are watching two systems that will be bringing in some up and down weather as we approach the weekend.
Initially, across the Rockies we have warmer air pushing in ahead of a cold front and cut-off low that will be changing things up for Friday and the weekend. With breezy conditions temperatures across eastern Colorado will be around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Heading into Friday there will be a cold front sliding in over northern Colorado and a Cut-off low moving into the southern Rockies from Arizona. The mixture of cooler air and moisture will drop temperatures closer to normal Fall levels and bring in a chance for afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms.
There will be windy conditions and solid chances for showers across the mountains and plains to start the weekend ahead.
