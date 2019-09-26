Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Stephen D. Hogan Parkway was at the center of a grand opening on Thursday. The parkway connects the original City of Aurora to new areas of growth.
The project, named after the former mayor of Aurora, was something Steve Hogan wanted to see happen. The parkway connects 6th Avenue east of Tower Road to the existing 6th Parkway at E-470.
Hogan’s widow was at the grand opening of the parkway and emotional event marking her late husband’s legacy.
“This road ties his city, your city, together and that’s really what this was about,” said Becky Hogan. “Please know that you’ve built this road for a very, very good man.”
The parkway officially opens to traffic on Friday morning.
