DENVER (CBS4) — Veterinarians say they are seeing cases of dogs and other pets coming in sick after ingesting nicotine liquids for vaping devices. They say dogs and other animals typically aren’t attracted to nicotine products — but flavored vaping liquids have changed that.

“These vaping products are flavored so we like them, but those scents will attract our pet dogs, cats, birds all sorts of things that you don’t think about,” said Dr. Zack Wells with Royal Veterinary. “The problem isn’t with the liquid and the components… it’s the nicotine component, the active ingredient, that can really cause a toxic issue.”

Wells warned that just small amounts of liquid nicotine can make pets really sick. He says for a 20 pound dog, as little as 4 milliliters could be fatal. Atypical bottle is about 30 milliliters.

Pets who ingest liquid nicotine may seem agitated and throw up. Wells told CBS4 he has seen cases recently — fortunately none that were fatal. He is urging pet owners to make sure to keep any kind of vaping liquids out of reach.