(CBS4) – Officials in the town of Parker are celebrating their No. 1 ranking in a study released earlier this month titled “2019’s Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado.” The Douglas County town posted a blog entry about their big win, saying they have fun family activities all throughout the year.
Parker named the BEST place to raise a family in Colorado by WalletHub’s Best Places to Raise a Family in Colorado 2019: https://t.co/nmI8jFJGO7
…#TownofParkerCO #ParkerProud #parkercolorado pic.twitter.com/6eMSkv95ZJ
— Town of Parker (@townofparkerco) September 12, 2019
Parker got high marks in WalletHub’s study for its affordability, education, safety and socio-economics. A total of 61 municipalities in Colorado were analyzed in the study, and the top 20 were all located on Colorado’s Front Range.
The top 5 were as follows:
1. Parker
2. Erie
3. Castle Pines
4. Louisville
5. Superior
According to Professor Dick Carpenter at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, one of the experts consulted for the study, in Colorado towns like Parker “families can get more house for their money and smaller, quality schools.”
Federal Heights came out with the lowest ranking in the study.
