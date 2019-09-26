Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The band Ozomatli is set to perform on Friday on the University of Denver campus, and it’s happening in conjunction with the Biennial of the Americas Festival going on in Denver right now.
The band — whose music meshes Latin, hip-hop and rock — appeared on CBS4 News at Noon on Thursday in advance of their concert at the Newman Center.
Tickets are available at newmancenterpresents.com.
