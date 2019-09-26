MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Monument is ditching chemical weed killers for a different product that won’t negatively impact health or the environment. The machine uses super-heated steam to treat weeds, instead of chemicals.
It’s carried on a truck with a 100 gallon water tank and hose. Crews no longer have to shut down parks or trails for safety when they spray weeds.
“I feel a lot better about using it, especially in these public right of ways where people are walking their dogs, their children are playing,” said Cassie Olgren, Monument’s Landscape Supervisor. “On our trail, the Santa Fe Trail that is really busy, there’s never a good time to block it off to use chemical, and when I’m using the steamer, people can continue using the trail. They just ride right past me or walk right past me and there’s no danger to them, which is really great.”
The equipment cost the town about $15,000. Manitou Springs is also considering buying the machine.
