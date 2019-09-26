GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Employees from Coors Brewery and the City of Golden are partnering to celebrate an initiative to better their community. It’s all being done through the Molson Coors Brewing Company’s “Our Beer Print Month.”

The program encourages thousands of employees across more than 12 countries to volunteer. Those volunteer efforts are designed to improve livelihoods, empower its people, and build more resilient communities.

“Across all of our communities where we reside, we want to make a positive impact both on the community and on the environment and this is just one way that we’re doing it here. But every one of our facilities is doing it to make a positive impact with a focus on water because water is so important to where we live,” VP of Golden Valley Operations Craig Poupore told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Poupore and close to 100 Coors employees grabbed their cleanup gear to beautify Clear Creek on Thursday morning. He says water is essential not only to creating 10 million barrels every year at the Golden Brewery; it’s a vital part of life for Golden residents.

“People here in the Golden Valley have found ways to conserve and use less water. Last year, we used 90 million gallons less water than the prior year,” said Poupore.

Coors annually celebrates the initiative, and hopes the philanthropic spirit continues to grow.

“We’ve made amazing progress over the last year. With great beer comes great responsibility and we have a lot of great people making great beer,” Poupore added.