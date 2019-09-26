Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man died while hiking the Manitou Incline on Thursday. The victim has not been identified.
The popular trail located west of Colorado Springs was closed for hours on Thursday while search and rescue crews, along with paramedics, were on the trail.
The man’s cause of death has not been released. Authorities do not believe it is suspicious in nature.
