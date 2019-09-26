WATCH LIVECBS News Coverage Of Whistleblower Complaint, Intelligence Director Testimony
416 Fire, Colorado Wildfires


DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A federal lawsuit says nearly 50 fires in southwestern Colorado were ignited by a railroad company in the weeks leading up to a major wildfire. The Durango Herald reported Tuesday that the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad caused the smaller fires along its tracks in the weeks leading up to the 416 Fire.

The 416 Fire north of Durango

The 416 Fire north of Durango (credit: CBS)

The U.S. Forest Service has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million for firefighting costs. The lawsuit says the company was responsible for starting the 416 Fire north of Durango that began June 1, 2018.

Fire investigators and eyewitnesses say a cinder from a train smokestack ignited the blaze during an extreme drought in Colorado.

Court records say train conductors reported four dozen fires along the tracks.

The railroad denies its coal-fired, steam locomotives started the 416 Fire.

