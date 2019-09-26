COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to opening restaurants in Colorado. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department tweeted Wednesday that the popular burger chain had been granted a permit for a $19.8 million distribution plant in the state.
You're one step closer to enjoying that Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger here in Colorado Springs. The popular burger chain just permitted its distribution plant for $19.8 Million. The restaurant is expected to come a little bit later. #innoutburger #doubledouble #animalstyle pic.twitter.com/LpqraMfeA0
— Pikes Peak Regional Building (@PPRBD) September 25, 2019
In-N-Out Burger has submitted a plan to the city of Lone Tree to open a restaurant in the Park Meadows shopping area. If approved, it would be the first In-N-Out Burger in the Denver metro area.
The plan calls for demolishing the Suds Factory Car Wash and Conoco fueling station at 9171 East Westview Road and building a 3,867 square foot restaurant next to the Bank of America. The anticipated opening date is late in 2020.
“Our goal here is simple, build one of our first (if not THE first) Colorado locations in the City of Lone Tree, and become a proud member of your community,” wrote project manager Aaron M Anderson in site improvement plan to the city.
