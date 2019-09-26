  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to opening restaurants in Colorado. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department tweeted Wednesday that the popular burger chain had been granted a permit for a $19.8 million distribution plant in the state.

In-N-Out Burger has submitted a plan to the city of Lone Tree to open a restaurant in the Park Meadows shopping area. If approved, it would be the first In-N-Out Burger in the Denver metro area.

The plan calls for demolishing the Suds Factory Car Wash and Conoco fueling station at 9171 East Westview Road and building a 3,867 square foot restaurant next to the Bank of America. The anticipated opening date is late in 2020.

“Our goal here is simple, build one of our first (if not THE first) Colorado locations in the City of Lone Tree, and become a proud member of your community,” wrote project manager Aaron M Anderson in site improvement plan to the city.

