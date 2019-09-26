Vaping Liquid Can Be Deadly If Ingested By Pets, Vet WarnsVeterinarians say they are seeing cases of dogs and other pets coming in sick after ingesting nicotine liquids for vaping devices.

4 minutes ago

A Night At The New Mission BallroomThere's a brand new concert venue in the Denver area with an impressive list of acts to come, so Romi Bean and Ryan Greene went down to show you what a night at the new Mission Ballroom is like.

1 hour ago

Federal Lawsuit Claims Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Ignited Wildfires Prior To 416 FireA federal lawsuit says nearly 50 fires in southwestern Colorado were ignited by a railroad company in the weeks leading up to a major wildfire. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Plane Gets Diverted To Denver International Airport After Bathroom Door Gets JammedThe door got jammed shut and no one could open it.

3 hours ago

Several Denver Teens -- Aiden Lawrence, Treaujalaune Lornes, Diego Marquez -- Killed Recently By Gun ViolenceThree teens have been killed by gun violence in Denver in less than two months.

5 hours ago

Thieves Steal Army Veteran John Peters' Purple Heart License PlateA veteran who parks in an open parking lot at his Denver apartment complex believes one of his license plates was stolen because it's a special Purple Heart plate.

5 hours ago