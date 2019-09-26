AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora say a man riding a motorcycle died early Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into him at East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street. There was a power outage that was affecting the intersection at the time.
“During the course of the investigation a it was determined the lights at the intersection were out due to a power outage,” police wrote.
The accident happened at approximately 12:11 p.m. The motorcycle was proceeding through the intersection when police say another car hit the motorcycle and then hit three other vehicles. The male driver died at the scene and another person in one of the cars was hurt.
Police said it’s not clear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. They sent out a warning to drivers to proceed with caution when there’s a power outage and treat intersections as four-way stops if the lights are out.
This was the 21st traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
