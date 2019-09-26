



– Flu season officially starts Sunday, so now is the time to get your shot. Last year’s flu season was one of the longest on record and the year before that was one of the deadliest.

Health officials typically look to Australia to get an idea of how bad this year’s season will be and it’s not looking good. The country just recorded the highest number of flu cases in its history. And in California a child has died from complications from the virus.

There have already been several flu cases reported in Colorado this month, some landing patients in the emergency room. While the vaccine isn’t perfect, health experts say it is still worth it for partial protection, especially for children and seniors.

“You’re in the grocery store, you hear people coughing and hacking, so I want to make sure that I don’t pick something up,” 70-year-old Sue Romek said.

Sue and her husband, Don, aren’t taking their chances with the flu. Don has battled the nasty virus before and knows at 75 years old it’s an even tougher fight.

“It’s not very fun, that’s for sure,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “If I can do something to help prevent it, I’m going to try to do it.”

That’s a big reason why medical experts developed a vaccine just for seniors.

“A few years ago they came out with what we call the high-dose flu shot… indicated for anyone 65 years and older,” Dr. Megan Press, an internal medicine physician at Rose Medical Center, said.

Press explained the high-dose vaccine contains four times the amount of antigen as a regular flu shot. She said the increased amount helps build a body’s immune system.

“Which is even more important because as we get older we’re even more susceptible not just to the flu, but complications from the flu,” she said.

Don already got his high-dose flu shot, but Sue said she has good reason for waiting until this weekend to get vaccinated.

“I play golf and I want to get through my last golf game today so my arm didn’t hurt, and now I’m ready to have my flu shot,” she said with a laugh.

Sue said she definitely doesn’t want to wait much longer and encourages others to get their vaccination soon, too.

“It’s a little poke in the arm and before you know it, it’s done,” she said. “You hardly even feel it, so it’s just no big deal.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone six months and older to get vaccinated by the end of October as flu season really picks up in November and December, usually peaking in February.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Flu activity is about what we would expect at this time of year. 61 cases have been reported between June 1-Sept. 23, which is considered “out of season.” Colorado’s tracking of influenza-like illness shows increasing but still low levels of activity. Flu is unpredictable — we do not know how severe the upcoming season will be but encourage everyone ages six months and older to get a flu vaccine, ideally during October. Our weekly flu report begins Oct. 8 at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/influenza; please check this web page for flu updates during the season.

There are two flu vaccines specifically for persons 65 and older, Fluzone High-dose and Fluad; people can talk to their doctors about these vaccines. However, we recommend people go ahead and get vaccinated rather than waiting for a specific vaccine. More information on these vaccines is available from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/qa_fluzone.htm