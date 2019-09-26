Comments
FALCON, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a first grader brought a gun to school Thursday at Falcon Elementary. In a letter to parents, officials at School District 49 stated the student showed a staff member a single round.
A search of the student’s backpack revealed a handgun with a single round from a different caliber firearm in the chamber. School officials said they do not believe the student intended to harm classmates.
“Although we do not believe this was intended as a threat, and do not believe our students or staff are in danger, we are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved,” stated David Nancarrow, Director of Communications for District 49.
The sheriff’s office is now investigating how the student obtained the handgun.
